Case registered over ‘obscene’ photoshoot in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police have registered a case regarding an obscene photo shoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait in Islamabad, reported ARY News.

The Koral police lodged the FIR on a complaint of a citizen under section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which deals with obscene acts in public.

According to the complainant, photos of a half naked girl and boy in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait at the Koral Chowk showed utter disrespect for the father of the nation.

He said the photos which have gone viral on social media provoked public outrage with people demanding legal action over the act.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat in a tweet asked for information in this regard. “Anyone with any information may plz share,” he tweeted.