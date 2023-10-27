Cash-strapped PIA grounds more Boeing 777 aircraft

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resorted to ground more aircraft as it struggles to secure funds to maintain its operations, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, the national flag carrier has grounded its 4 Boeing 777 planes due lack of funds for the maintenance of aircraft.

“Rs31-40 million is required for the maintenance of grounded Boeing 777 aircraft,” said sources.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is on the verge of a shutdown as it cancelled over 500 flights in the past 11 days due to the unavailability of fuel, ARY News reported on Friday quoting the national carrier’s spokesman.

The national flag carrier is facing arguably its worst crisis in history as Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has cut the fuel supply over unpaid dues.

The move forced the airline to cancel 537 flights since Oct 13.

Yesterday, as many as 49 domestic and international flights were cancelled from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan, Peshawar and other cities after the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) slashed its fuel supply to the PIA, sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amir Hayat has written a ‘motivation letter’ to the employees ahead of the privatisation.

The PIA CEO Amir Hayat wrote an open letter to motivate the employees amid the financial crisis, closure of the flight operations and the ongoing privatisation process.