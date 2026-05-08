Cash-strapped Zamalek eye record CAF Cup winners prize

Financially-embattled Egyptian club Zamalek will pocket a record four-million-dollar CAF Confederation Cup prize if they beat Algerian outfit USM Alger in the two-leg final.

USM host the first match on Saturday in front of a 50,000 crowd and the return game is set for Cairo on May 16 in a showdown between former winners of the competition.

Zamalek lifted the trophy, the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League, in 2019 and 2024. USM won in 2023.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently announced 100 percent increases in the prizes for the winners and runners-up to four and two million dollars respectively.

The decision was a timely boost for Zamalek, the second most successful club in CAF competitions with 13 titles, but battling with reported debts of $6.5 million.

Egyptian media say the team, popularly known as the White Knights, owe clubs in Africa and Europe for players they brought to Cairo.

Ukrainian club Oleksandriya say they sold Brazilian striker Juan Bezerra to Zamalek, but some transfer fee instalments are overdue.

Former coaches, including Swiss Christian Gross and Portuguese Jose Gomes, are also owed money. They, and players, have turned to world body FIFA for help.

Ex Tottenham boss Gross guided Zamalek to victory in the the 2019 Confederation Cup final against Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane. Gomes repeated the feat five years later, also against Berkane.

Should slight favourites Zamalek win the Confederation Cup a record-equalling third time, they would qualify for the CAF Super Cup which offers a prize of $500,000.

The Super Cup is an annual match between the winners of the CAF Champions League — Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa or FAR Rabat of Morocco this season — and the Confederation Cup.

USM and Zamalek reaching the final confirms the dominance of north African clubs in the second-tier African competition with 17 victories in 22 finals.

North Africa dominant region

Tunisian club CS Sfaxien and Berkane share the record with three titles each. Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, Raja Casablanca of Morocco and Zamalek are among four two-time winners.

This season, six of the eight quarter-finalists came from the north, and all four semi-finalists.

Zamalek are returning to Algeria after knocking out Chabab Belouizdad, the other challengers from that country, in the semi-finals.

Bezerra scored the only goal of the first leg in Algiers and a tense return match ended goalless.

Having won away and drawn at home against African debutants Olympique Safi in the group phase, USM edged the Moroccans on away goals in the semi-finals after two draws.

Ahmed Khaldi converted a USM penalty on the stroke of half-time in a second leg marred by crowd trouble with a pre-match pitch invasion.

Both final line-ups will be captained by full-backs, Raadi Sadouani of USM and Omar Gaber of Zamalek, and the sides are a mix of local and foreign stars.

Dramane Kamagate of USM has scored six goals in Africa, but all were netted for Ivory Coast club San Pedro before he moved to Algeria.

Cameroonian Che Malone is likely to partner Hocine Dehiri in central defence for USM, who pipped Young Africans of Tanzania on away goals in the 2023 final.

Zamalek have scored 17 goals in Africa this season. Bezerra and Tunisian Seifeddine Jaziri contributed four each and Palestine international Oday Dabbagh three.

Whatever the outcome of the final, both clubs will have another chance next season.

Egyptian Premier League leaders Zamalek will qualify for the Champions League or Confederation Cup. Algerian FA Cup winners USM will return to the Confederation Cup.