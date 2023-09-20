Cash van driver flees with Rs60 million in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another cash van heist in Karachi, a driver of the security company fled with RS60 million in the Korangi Industrial area of the port city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the driver of the cash van fled with Rs60 million by leaving the vehicle in Korangi’s Awami Colony.

The police said the accused is a resident of Vehari, Punjab, and an investigation is underway into the matter after registration of the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

In a separate incident, last year in August, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.