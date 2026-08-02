Casio has introduced its latest ABL-100WE series in the UK, featuring two models: the ABL-100WE-2A and the ABL-100WE-7A. Both watches offer Bluetooth step tracking, a vintage-inspired octagonal design, dual-time display, and compatibility with the Casio Watches app.

The ABL-100WE-2A comes with a black case, while the ABL-100WE-7A features a silver finish. Both models are fitted with a multi-row stainless steel bracelet and an adjustable clasp; the main distinction between them is the color of the case.

The ABL-100WE-2A and ABL-100WE-7A each cost £70. Currently, they are listed as “available soon,” but buyers can register on Casio’s website to get notifications when they are released.

A major feature of these digital watches is Bluetooth connectivity. They include a built-in motion sensor that automatically records daily steps and shows the totals on the LCD.

Users can also connect the ABL-100WE to the Casio companion app, making it easier to adjust settings and track activity data.

Dimensionally, it is a bit slimmer than Casio’s recently announced classic F-B100W watch, measuring 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) in thickness compared to the F-B100W’s 8.8 mm (0.34 inches). Weighing 60 grams (0.13 lbs), it is slightly heavier than the F-B100W, mainly due to its stainless steel bracelet.

Casio describes the watch as water-resistant, suitable for splashes and rain but not for swimming or diving. Main features include a 2-year battery life, dual-time display, a 1/100-second stopwatch, five daily alarms, a full-auto calendar extending to 2099, and an LED backlight with afterglow.