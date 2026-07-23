Casio F-91WF leaks with eco-friendly recycled fabric strap

Casio’s F-91W, one of the most popular digital watches of all time, seems to be launching a new F-91WF model featuring a recycled fabric strap. This version has been leaked in three colors before its anticipated release in August.

The Casio F-91W has built a reputation over the decades as a straightforward, reliable digital watch. Its simple design and durability have made it a familiar sight around the world.

This watch is everywhere — from classrooms to airport security lines. It still sells new for nearly $20 (currently $22 on Amazon). Its simple features, including a stopwatch, alarm, and backlight, all protected by a lightweight resin case, have secured its place as a staple in Casio’s collection.

Now, a new variant is on the horizon. Retailer G-Shock Hai Phong has listed the F-91WF, which keeps the recognizable digital display of the original but swaps the standard resin strap for one made from recycled fiber. According to Casio, the new strap is designed to be lightweight, comfortable for daily use, and resistant to scratches and dirt.

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Most of the specifications remain true to the original F-91 design, with a few small updates. The watch offers a day-date display, daily alarm, and a stopwatch that now measures to 1/100 of a second, supporting elapsed time, split time, and finish-order timing.

The calendar is set to a 28-day February, so users will need to adjust it manually during leap years. The watch keeps time to within about 30 seconds per month. Its CR2016 battery is expected to last around seven years. The case measures 38.2 by 35.2 by 8.5 millimeters and weighs 21 grams.

So far, the F-91WF has been shown in black, navy, and olive green. While an August launch is expected, Casio has not provided details on pricing or a confirmed release date, so these details remain unconfirmed.