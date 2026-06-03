Cassie Ventura shares major life update following Diddy settlement

Cassie Ventura has revealed that she is now living outside the United States and has no plans to move back following her high-profile legal battles involving former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the singer and model stated in a declaration filed on May 1, 2026, that she currently resides abroad and does not intend to return to the United States.

“I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States,” Cassie reportedly wrote in the filing.

The declaration was submitted as part of her ongoing legal dispute with male escort Clayton Howard, who has alleged that he was hired by both Cassie and Diddy for so-called “freak-offs.”

Howard has claimed he suffered physical and emotional harm as a result of his involvement and has made a series of allegations against both parties.

In a newly filed response, Cassie pointed to an alleged message Howard sent to her husband, Alex Fine, in 2023 after she publicly accused Diddy of abuse. According to the filing, Howard expressed support for Cassie and said he believed her allegations.

The alleged message stated that Cassie’s account was “100% valid” and claimed he had witnessed troubling behavior during the former couple’s relationship. Howard allegedly praised Fine for helping Cassie move forward and said he was glad she had received some form of justice.

Cassie’s decision to relocate comes after she secured major legal settlements tied to her allegations against Diddy. The singer reportedly received a $20 million settlement from Diddy after filing a lawsuit accusing him of years of abuse.