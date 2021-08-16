Cat meows lead rescuers to save life of woman trapped in ravine

Rescuers have gotten leads from a cat’s persistent meows to an 83-year-old woman trapped in a ravine in England’s north Cornwall.

According to reports, a cat named Piran alerted the emergency crews towards its owner who had fallen ‘approximately 70ft down a very steep embankment’.

The cat kept meowing from the corner of a large maize field near the owner’s house, police said.

After getting leads, the emergency crew members have rescued the unnamed woman and shifted her to hospital in an air ambulance where she is said to be in stable condition.

Bodmin Police said in a statement on Twitter, “This afternoon officers from Bodmin were tasked to conduct a search for a missing 83-year-old female. The female was located by a member of the public who had spotted the female’s cat, meowing in the corner of a large maize field near to her home address.”

It added, “The elderly female had fallen approximately 70ft down a very steep embankment, with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance, along with their specialist water rescue team, Cornwall Air Ambulance, and SWAST.”

This afternoon Officers from Bodmin were tasked to conduct a search for a missing 83 year old female.

The female was located by a member of the public who had spotted the female’s cat, meowing in the corner of a large maize field near to her home address. 1/3#onefamily pic.twitter.com/VYrwaAAAz8 — Bodmin Police (@BodminPolice) August 14, 2021

The police added, “The female was hoisted back up to the field on a stretcher via line rescue. She was then taken to hospital via the Air Ambulance in a stable condition. Piran the cat saved the day!”