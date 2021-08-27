Cat that flies! Video of kitten’s long jump goes viral

A video of a kitten’s long jump is going viral on social media. The kitten seen in the video shared by Twitter user @MackBeckyComedy made a long leap and netizens are comparing her jumping skills to the ones at the Olympic level.

The 9-second clip starts off with the visual of the woman standing near a slab as the kitten sits quietly on the dining table placed in the background. As the video moves forward, the woman takes a chocolate cube and offers it to the kitten. Literally jumping on the offer, the cat takes a big leap and makes a perfect landing on the woman’s shoulder before grabbing a bite of the chocolate.

Here kitty kitty… 😯😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/khCzaebyj1 — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 25, 2021

Since being shared online on August 25, the clip has garnered over 91 thousand views along with 5.6 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the video, social media users expressed their amazement at the cat’s long jump and said that it was good enough to win a medal at the Kitty Olympics.

Users suggested that there should be a special Olympics event where pets should be allowed to participate. Sharing his suggestion, a user wrote, “We must think of sporting events for cats and dogs like the Olympics if there isn’t any already. Hope they will like it.”