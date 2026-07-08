Cate Blanchett turned heads at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Tuesday as she made a rare red carpet appearance with her son, Ignatius Upton, at the Giorgio Armani Privé show.

The Oscar-winning actress was all smiles as she posed alongside her 18-year-old son ahead of the highly anticipated runway presentation, marking one of their few public appearances together in recent years.

Blanchett looked effortlessly elegant in a tailored black blazer featuring cutout detailing, which she paired with a crisp white blouse and matching wide-legged trousers.

Ignatius, meanwhile, kept his look understated in an all-black ensemble, accessorizing with a silver chain necklace for his first major public outing in years.

The actress shares Ignatius with her husband, playwright and screenwriter Andrew Upton. The couple are also parents to sons Dashiell, 24, and Roman, 22, as well as their adopted daughter, Edith, 11.

Ignatius has largely stayed out of the spotlight, with his last notable red carpet appearance dating back to the 2018 Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Italy. Before that, he accompanied his mother to the London premiere of Ocean’s 8.