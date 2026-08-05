Why Cate Blanchett praised Prince William revealed

Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett lauded the Crown’s second-born Prince William’s environmental work, calling him “extraordinary” as a “grounded” and consistent activist for global environmental sustainability.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Blanchett, now 57, one of the leading lights of Australian cinema – and, the year after appearing in the Queen Elizabeth I biographical film, Elizabeth – highlighted a similar “down to earth quality” in her work with the Royal . One part of his life “deeply connected to the family” is that environmentalism has “been passed down” to him.

“(He has been) an extraordinary leader, very hands on in a consistent and practically engaged way,” the Oscar-winning actress told the glossy magazine, in relation to her work with the Prince’s Earthshot Prize, for which she sits on the selection committee.

“He has inherited that interest [from King Charles III].

He’s grown up with it.”

This has been achieved by carrying on the efforts that both his father King Charles and grandfather Prince Philip committed to in his upbringing. The Earthshot Prize Prince William founded with Sir David Attenborough in 2020 “Awards up to $1.2 million annually for the fifty solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges facing the planet”, to five individuals or projects whose solutions address five goals: Protecting and Restoring Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; Fix Our Climate.

Actress Blanchett has praised the prize before for having “provided a real, constructive form of optimisim, as opposed to a form of climate paralysis,” and also that the “examples on this list for us as a foundation…

Actually just felt pragmatic, scalable and were badly needed”. AI, art and equality Speaking on a series of global challenges including the swift emergence of artificial intelligence and its effect on arts and entertainment, Blanchett – who co-established RSL Media – a not-profit entity developing a global framework to give artists an option as to whether to allow creators using their own copyrighted material to train artificial intelligence systems.

“One of the critical issues we need consensus on in these new technological frontiers is to give artists consent.

If we can’t build that around consent now, we’ll end up with all this shouting on either sides without any regulatory action.” In addition Blanchett discussed the continued struggle for global gender pay parity in post #MeToo era as she also prepares for her upcoming stage turn as Electra/Persona on the National Theater stage.