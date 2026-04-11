Cathay Pacific to cut flights from mid-May to end-June as jet fuel prices surge

Cathay Pacific Airways said on ​Saturday it will cut some flights from mid-May ‌until the end of June, citing soaring jet fuel costs triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The ​airline will cancel about 2% of its ​scheduled passenger flights from May 16 to June ⁠30, 2026, while its budget arm HK Express ​will cut about 6% from May 11, it said.

The ​carrier said the suspension of its passenger services to Dubai and Riyadh will stay in place until June 30.

Last month, ​Cathay’s CEO Ronald Lam said the Hong Kong-based airline ​would press ahead with plans to expand passenger capacity by ‌10% ⁠this year, pointing to strong demand for long-haul flights to North America, Europe and Australia after the Iran war cut traffic through the Middle East.

Beyond June, ​Cathay Pacific ​and HK ⁠Express plan to operate all their scheduled passenger flights, Cathay Pacific said in the ​statement.

US President Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire with ​Iran ⁠is unlikely to bring quick relief to the global aviation industry, executives said this week.

Industry officials warned that jet ⁠fuel ​supplies will remain tight and ​costly for months, even if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, is the flag carrier of Hong Kong , with its head office and main hub located at Hong kong International Airport. The airline’s operations and its subsidiaries have scheduled passenger and cargo services to more than 190 destinations and more than 60 countries worldwide including codeshares and joint ventures.