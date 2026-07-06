Catherine glows in new family photos after three peaks

Princess of Wales, Catherine is picture with her husband Prince William (not in the photograph), her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and with the Golden Retriever at the summit of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), where the reunion took place.

They were seen following Catherine’s challenge, climbing the UK’s highest peaks in the Three Peaks challenge to fund raise for the hospital where she was treated for cancer, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The 44-year-old princess had already spoken in 2024 of how the Three Peaks challenge – climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa in north Wales – “will be a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and give something back.”

Catherine was the first to announce she was having cancer treatment earlier this year and that she was in remission from early 2025.

Also seen in the social media pictures taken over the weekend are the Princess of Wales’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her brother James. The royal was all smiles, as her husband held Prince Louis as the family celebrated the incredible feat.

Sharing images of the happy moment on social media, Catherine posted a thank you message and encouraged the public to contribute to the fundraiser. In a caption accompanying the photos she wrote “A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

“Over the last few days, I’ve been taking on the #ThreePeaksChallenge with family and friends to help raise funds and awareness for this amazing institution.”

“This is a cause incredibly close to my heart and to my family, and I hope you’ll join us in supporting their work to ensure patients receive the best holistic care.” James Middleton also shared the photographs on his Instagram page and wrote “Incredibly proud of you Catherine” in a moving post. He added “Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together… and we did”.

He wrote “We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind.” He continued, “Seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter and sister inspire me and so many others every single day.”

The Princess had described her cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden hospital as having been an “incredibly tough couple of months” after sharing the news in March that she had undergone surgery for an abdominal problem and that it was cancer.

In an announcement around one year later, on March 22, the princess shared she was in remission. Her illness had cast a shadow over the planned King’s Day celebration, as the Princess had withdrawn from royal engagements while undergoing the cancer treatment and in March of 2024 the King had confirmed his wife Camilla had taken a short break for “rest and recuperation”.

Catherine’s treatment led her to miss out on all public duties, including a visit to Rome with her husband Prince William as they opted to visit Scotland instead of an Italian engagement. She was also the first member of the Royal Family not to wear a traditional red poppy when laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on Armistice Day last year.

She later made a brief return to public life to lay a wreath for Remembrance Day in 2023.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity launched a fundraising page for the Princess’s challenge, which it explained will help to ‘support more people with cancer to benefit from holistic care’.