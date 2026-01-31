Catherine O' Hara: Macaulay Culkin pays tribute in a heartfelt words

Macaulay Culkin paid tribute to his Home Alone “mom, Catherine O’Hara, after her death at age 71 on Friday.

In a recent Instagram post, Culkin shared a heartfelt message, whilst addressing O’Hara as “Mama”, he expressed his sorrow and love.

In the caption, he wrote, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you, but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later”.

The post quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans of both actors and the beloved Home Alone franchise.

O’Hara starred as Kate McCallister in Home Alone and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, portraying the mother of Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister in two of the most iconic holiday films of the 1990s. Her performance remains one of her most memorable roles and helped cement the enduring popularity of the franchise.

In his tribute, Culkin referenced their bond and the moments they shared, acknowledging the deep connection that fans witnessed on and off screen.

In December 2023, Culkin and O’Hara shared an emotional reunion when Culkin was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. O’Hara delivered a moving speech at the ceremony, reflecting on Culkin’s early success and the special bond they shared through their work. She spoke of his “sweet, yet twisted, yet totally relatable sense of humour,” a quality she said helped define his breakout role and his continued career.

O’Hara’s legacy in film and television, from Home Alone to her Emmy-winning work on Schitt’s Creek, has left a lasting impact on audiences and colleagues alike.