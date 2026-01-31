Catherine O’Hara passes away at the age of 71

Catherine O’Hara passed away at the age of 71.

Catherine O’Hara, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in “Home Alone” and “Best in Show” and had an impressive late-career renaissance in “Schitt’s Creek”, has died, her manager confirmed to Variety.

According to her agency, CAA (Creative Artists Agency), O’Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

O’Hara’s Hollywood career spanned five decades, beginning with the Canadian sketch comedy series “Second City Television,” which she created with Eugene Levy, for which she earned her first Emmy and earned four nominations.

O’Hara went on to star in films such as “After Hours,” “Beetlejuice” and the first two “Home Alone” movies, in which she played the mother of Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin.

O’Hara maintained a close friendship with Culkin and honored him at his Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.