Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous award for The Studio at 2026 Actor Awards

Hollywood paid an emotional tribute to beloved late actress Catherine O’Hara at the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, as she received a posthumous honor just one month after her death.

O’Hara, who died on January 30 at the age of 71, was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Patty Leigh in The Studio. The win marked a poignant moment in the ceremony, with many in the star-studded audience visibly in tears.

Her co-star and series creator Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf, delivering a heartfelt speech that reflected on her immense talent and generosity.

“I was asked to assume the very sad honor of accepting this award on O’Hara’s behalf,” he began. “I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected so much. She was such big fans of all of yours.”

Rogen continued, “I obviously have been reflecting on the time I was fortunate enough to spend with her and working with her, and something that I’ve just been marveling at over the last few weeks was really her ability to be generous and kind and gracious, while never, ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work that we were doing.”

“We were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us,” he concluded.

Catherine O’Hara was a five-time nominee at the awards ceremony where she was honored. Her first nomination came in 2011 for Temple Grandin, and she earned four nominations for Schitt’s Creek between 2020 and 2021.

O’Hara, who died on January 30 at the age of 71, was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Patty Leigh in The Studio. The win marked a poignant moment in the ceremony, with many in the star-studded audience visibly in tears.

Her co-star and series creator Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf, delivering a heartfelt speech that reflected on her immense talent and generosity.

“I was asked to assume the very sad honor of accepting this award on O’Hara’s behalf,” he began. “I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected so much. She was such big fans of all of yours.”

Rogen continued, “I obviously have been reflecting on the time I was fortunate enough to spend with her and working with her, and something that I’ve just been marveling at over the last few weeks was really her ability to be generous and kind and gracious, while never, ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work that we were doing.”

“We were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us,” he concluded.

Catherine O’Hara was a five-time nominee at the awards ceremony where she was honored. Her first nomination came in 2011 for Temple Grandin, and she earned four nominations for Schitt’s Creek between 2020 and 2021.