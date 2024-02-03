Another BIG star joins ‘The Last of Us Season 2’ cast

Catherine O’Hara, known for her performance in the first two ‘Home Alone‘ films, became the latest A-lister to join the cast of the second season of the critically HBO Max show ‘The Last of Us.’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by the US entertainment news agency The Hollywood Reporter stated that Catherine O’Hara, who was seen in the spy action comedy film ‘Argylle‘, will play an undisclosed role in ‘The Last of Us Season 2‘.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us (@thelastofus)

She joins the returning duo Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay and newcomers Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Young Mazino for the second season.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘The Last of Us‘ started in 2023 and became one of the most beloved shows.

Based on the video game franchise by the same name, it follows traumatized Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) disapprovingly sets off on a mission of escorting young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a gang of terrorists who want to use her as a means to save the world from destruction.

It bagged five nominations at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Moreover, the show was nominated for three Golden Globes this year.

‘The Last of Us Season 2‘ is expected to be released in 2025.

Related – ‘The Last Of Us’ drama success drives gaming sales