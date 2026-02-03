Catherine Zeta-Jones's says New York Art stole her heart

New York’s art holds a special place in Catherine Zeta-Jones’ heart.

In an exclusive talk with People, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about whether leaving Hollywood was “detrimental” for her acting career to live in New York City. She further told the outlet, “It’s funny. I’ve lived on the East Coast and for many, many years with Michael, and it’s interesting whether it’s been detrimental to my career”.

She admitted, “I never quite know because I’ve never been in L.A. schmoozing”. Catherine revealed that her and her family’s social life hardly revolves around Hollywood. She further noted, “In fact, I spend more time with New York business people, Wall Street people, art people”.

“Our friends and our people we bump into are different from what I would be if I were in L.A., and that’s not detrimental to L.A. and people who live there at all; it’s just I swing in a few different roundabouts here in the city”.

And the city’s art is what attracts her too, “I used to go and love to look at people’s art in their fancy houses in the Hamptons”. Currently, Catherine is also exploring being “an eclectic collector. I’ve kind of been dipping my toes in that world”.

As the family went on a getaway to Antarctica, where Catherine “didn’t buy anything there,” but “took $60,000 worth of Leica cameras”.

She added, “Talk about art, I mean, just to be in that environment, you look around, and it’s just the most amazing natural art”.