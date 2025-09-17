Suspected cattle theft leads to oath-taking in cemetery

SIALKOT: A shocking incident of oath-taking inside a cemetery occurred under the jurisdiction of Begowala Police Station, Sialkot, in connection with suspected cattle theft, ARY News reported.

The police confirmed that a case has been registered against Irfan and Rafiq, who acted as complainants in the matter.

According to police spokespersons, the accused have been granted interim bail while investigations into the case continue.

Yesterday, the parties involved reportedly gathered in the cemetery and took an oath while standing on a grave, drawing local attention.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The alleged suspects paid Rs 1.7 million to the complainants as compensation for the stolen cattle, police said.

The incident gained further attention after footage of the cemetery oath went viral, prompting the District Police Officer (DPO) to take notice and register a formal case, according to police officials.

Authorities also noted that the cemetery was disrespected, and the act hurt the religious sentiments of the local community.

The First Information Report (FIR) includes five named suspects and between eight to ten unidentified individuals, police confirmed.

So far, police have arrested three suspects and raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused.

Also Read: Lahore police launch probe into woman’s ‘abduction by jinns’

In other news, in a bizarre turn of events, Lahore police have formed a special team to trace a missing woman allegedly abducted by jinns (demons).

Lahore’s Kahna area, police officials have intensified efforts to trace a woman who was reportedly abducted six years ago, according to her mother.

The missing woman, Fouzia Bibi, is being searched for through a newly constituted high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The team has been formed under the supervision of DIG Investigations Lahore, Zeeshan Raza.