Caught On Cam: 11-year-old boy dies after being hit by a cricket ball

Tragedy struck when an 11-year-old boy died after being hit by a ball in the lower abdomen while playing cricket.

The victim Shambhu Kalidas Khandve was playing cricket with his friends during the ongoing summer holidays in Pune city of India’s Maharashtra state last week when the fateful incident occurred, an Indian media outlet reported.

In a video, the deceased was seen bowling during the game when a return strike from the batter directly hit him in his genitals.

As soon as the ball struck, the 11-year-old was seen in the viral video quickly standing up only to collapse on the ground as his friends rushed to help him.

His horrified friends gathered around him as some of them attempted to revive him.

However, Khandve remained unconscious while one of the friends ran outside to call for help.

The video showed a few people rushing to the ground and lifting the boy to move him to a nearby hospital.

However, their rescue efforts were in vain as the 11-year-old boy was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Meanwhile, local police registered a first information report invoking sections related to accidental death.