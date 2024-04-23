25.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Caught-On-Cam: Businessman’s son thrown off hotel terrace during wedding celebration

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A youth was seen pushed off the terrace of a posh hotel in a viral video after a brawl turned violent during a wedding celebration in India.

The 27-year-old man, the son of a businessman, got into a heated exchange with another businessman and his son in Bareilly district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral CCTV footage showed the victim, identified as Sarthak Agarwal, being thrown off the terrace.

In the CCTV footage, the accused wearing an orange shirt can be seen assaulting the victim and throwing him off the hotel terrace.

The viral video shows the victim touching the feet of his attacker who attacks him and shoves him off the terrace.

Local police said that the victim had an altercation with the assailant’s son who later called his father to the scene.

Police registered a case against the accused, identified as Ridhim Arora under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the officials are yet to make an arrest in the case as an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father claimed that his son was thrown off the terrace despite apologising to the attackers.

The authorities said that the victim sustained serious injuries from the fall and was being treated at a private hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.