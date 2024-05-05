Caught on Cam: Famous influencer shot dead after Instagram post

A female influencer was gunned down after her last social media post gave away her location to her killers.

Ecuadorian influencer Landy Parraga Goyburo had posted an Instagram story about having ‘octopus ceviche’ for lunch at a restaurant just before her death, DailyMail reported on Sunday.

Local police suggested that the 23-year-old’s Instagram story gave the hitmen her location who were seen shooting Goyburo inside the restaurant in video captured by surveillance cameras.

The video showed Landy Parraga Goyburo holding a conversation with her companion when the two gunmen barged in.

Upon entering the eatery, the shooters opened fire as people were seen diving for cover while the slain influencer was left defenseless.

The influencer attempted to reach safety after the shooting, however, one of the gunmen fired at her as she was down on the floor.

While the unidentified shooters escaped the scene without facing any resistance, images captured in the aftermath showed Goyburo lying in a pool of blood.

Local media suggested several motives behind her killing ranging from her alleged relationship with a gang boss to her involvement in a corruption inquiry.

Some suggested that the gunmen were hired by the widow of a gang leader who had an affair with Párraga Goyburo before his death in prison.