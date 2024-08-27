web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Caught on cam: Robbers loot citizens in broad daylight in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Another footage emerged showing, three armed robbers on two motorcycles committed a robbery in broad daylight in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The video shows three suspects on two motorcycles robbing a citizen individuals in car and a bike near the Nazimabad Board Office Bridge without any fear of police or being caught before easily escaping the scene.

The crime, which occurred on a busy street, was captured on video by a nearby citizen using a mobile phone.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Paposh police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Central – Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui – has requested a detailed report from the Station House Officer (SHO) Paposh regarding the incident.

Although the affected citizen has not yet contacted the police, meanwhile, the efforts are being made to reach out to them.

SSP Central has initiated a search for the suspects using the mobile video and is also acquiring CCTV footage from the area to assist the investigation.

Despite numerous efforts and increased patrolling, the city continues to witness a surge in robberies, particularly in broad daylight.

The failure to effectively address these crimes raises concerns about public safety and the ability of law enforcement agencies to maintain order in Pakistan’s largest city.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.