Caught on cam: Robbers loot citizens in broad daylight in Karachi

KARACHI: Another footage emerged showing, three armed robbers on two motorcycles committed a robbery in broad daylight in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The video shows three suspects on two motorcycles robbing a citizen individuals in car and a bike near the Nazimabad Board Office Bridge without any fear of police or being caught before easily escaping the scene.

The crime, which occurred on a busy street, was captured on video by a nearby citizen using a mobile phone.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Paposh police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Central – Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui – has requested a detailed report from the Station House Officer (SHO) Paposh regarding the incident.

Although the affected citizen has not yet contacted the police, meanwhile, the efforts are being made to reach out to them.

SSP Central has initiated a search for the suspects using the mobile video and is also acquiring CCTV footage from the area to assist the investigation.

Despite numerous efforts and increased patrolling, the city continues to witness a surge in robberies, particularly in broad daylight.

The failure to effectively address these crimes raises concerns about public safety and the ability of law enforcement agencies to maintain order in Pakistan’s largest city.