Caught-On-Cam: Seven-month-old baby survives fall from fourth floor

Passerby and community members joined hands to rescue a seven-month-old baby who had fallen from the fourth floor to the second floor in a video that went viral on social media.

The viral video recorded in Avadi of India’s Chennai showed the infant sitting on the edge of a tin roof and nearing a potential fall at an apartment building.

Screams of onlookers can be heard in the video as they witnessed the baby accidentally slipped from the fourth floor and ended up on a window porch on the second floor of the complex.

Three men were then seen trying to climb from the first floor to reach the baby while others held a bedsheet to catch the infant if she slippped.

Following coordination and assistance from each other, one man successfully rescued the baby and brought her to safety.

Meanwhile, police said that the baby fell while her mother was nursing her on the balcony.

“She fell when the mother was nursing her. The video and the rescue are genuine. We have not received any formal complaint. The child is doing fine,” he added.