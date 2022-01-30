Caught on camera: Meteor fireball lights up Karachi sky

KARACHI: A mysterious fireball with a long tail was seen passing through the night sky over Karachi and other parts of Sindh province on Saturday night.

Multiple eye-witnesses spotted the fireball, a particularly bright meteor, streaking across the sky shortly after 7 pm. The meteor was visible from many areas of the province including Karachi.

Watch: #Meteor visible through night sky over #Karachi The event was observed by stargazers and people in metropolis. #Pakistan #Travel

pic.twitter.com/ax8efT4Abe — Discover Pakistan 🇵🇰 | پاکستان (@PakistanNature) January 30, 2022

Astronomical groups have confirmed the event as the rock could be seen in the video burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere, before crashing to the ground.

Kal Meteoroid Tootney ki Exclusive Video by Fahad Ali Khan. Location: Airforce officer housing society opposite malir cantt Jawad Memon

Weather Updates PK / Karachi Doppler pic.twitter.com/mu1fdLvPaR — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) January 30, 2022

According to Weather Analyst, Jawad Memon, such meteors do not pose any threat to the population.

A meteor is a space rock—or meteoroid—that enters Earth’s atmosphere.

Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight.

Those that occur at night also stand little chance of being detected due to the relatively low numbers of persons out to notice them.

