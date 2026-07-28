Caught on camera: Notorious car thief arrested after vehicle theft in Kuwait city

KUWAIT CITY: A notorious thief has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Kuwaiti citizen’s car that had been left running outside a clinic in Jahra, the Ministry of Interior announced.

According to the ministry, the theft was reported after the victim discovered that an unknown individual had driven off with his vehicle, which had been left with the engine running for a short period.

Investigators from the Jahra Governorate Criminal Investigation Department immediately launched a search operation, reviewing surveillance camera footage and tracing the suspect’s movements.

The investigation quickly led detectives to identify the alleged offender. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen vehicle in his possession.

Further investigations revealed that the accused has a previous criminal record involving vehicle theft. The suspect has been referred to the competent authorities to face legal proceedings.

The Ministry of Interior said the arrest comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Criminal Security Sector to combat theft and protect the property of citizens and residents.

The ministry also urged motorists never to leave their vehicles running, even for a few moments, warning that such negligence creates easy opportunities for thieves.

Authorities stressed that following basic safety precautions can significantly reduce vehicle theft incidents.