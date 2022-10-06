Caught on camera: Police officer steals mangoes from shop

A police officer who is supposed to keep the community safe was found stealing mangoes from a shop in the Indian state of Kerala.

The bizarre incident was caught on camera in Kanjirapally, Kerala.

The accused, identified as Shihab was returning home at midnight when he stopped his scooter in front of a shop and, after realising there was no one nearby. The CCTV visuals showed him stealing 10 kg of mango worth Rs 600 from a shop.

In the CCTV footage the police officer can be seen frequently checking his surroundings while putting the mangoes in the space under the seat of his scooter.

Sahib was completely unaware that the whole act was being caught on CCTV from a nearby shop. The officer was in uniform while committing the theft.

The police officer is reportedly on the run and the Kanjirappally police have registered a case against him and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

