Caught on CCTV: Woman, 64, catches toddler after he falls from window

A hero grandmother, 64, has saved the life of a toddler who fell 20ft from the open window of an apartment block in Russia when she was walking home from supermart.

The 64-year-old Svetlana Saranova found a toddler Egor Teryokhin hanging from the window of an apartment. The herioc act of the grandmother-of-one was caught on CCTV that was released by local officials who now plan to honour her for her feat.

It is thought that Egor was playing with his mother but had managed to get out of the window when she let him alone for a moment to make a bottle for him to drink, Dailymail UK reported.

In the shock of the moment he thanked her but did not ask her name and Svetlana left the scene. Only six days later was the woman identified as the authorities prepare to honour her for her act.

Svetlana Saranova said that it was only afterwards that my blood pressure rose. The father said he thought his wife was looking after the boy, while she had gone to get a bottle for their other child.

The couple have a daughter, four, and twins, the boy who fell and his sister, 18 months old.

Svetlana said: ‘I saw him from a distance away, standing in the window. And then… I did not know what to do. And what would you do? I thought, if I didn’t catch him, he would crash before my eyes.”

“I needed to run and catch, or it would be much worse. ‘He turned out to be rather heavy, but I did not think about the risk at that moment.’

She said the father gave her money – 1,000 roubles, or £10. ‘I refused, because this offended me. He put it in my bag anyway, so it is laying on my table at home now. I don’t need it.’