Austin Butler Calls ‘Caught Stealing’ His Most Vulnerable Role Yet

The much-awaited film Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky, is making huge waves, with Austin Butler saying his part is the most emotionally vulnerable of his career.

During a recent interview, Butler and co-stars Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, and Matt Smith revealed what the high-octane crime thriller has in store for audiences, which opens on August 29, 2025. The movie promises non-stop action, fearless stunts, and an engaging plot, and fans of the genre will not want to miss it.

Butler plays Hank Thompson, a former baseball player turned bartender who gets entangled in the dangerous underbelly of 1990s New York City. He revealed that this role pushed him to new emotional depths, stating, “It’s the most vulnerable I’ve ever been on screen.” The movie showcases Butler’s ability to blend physical intensity with raw emotional exposure, sparking excitement among fans and critics.

The high-stakes plot of the film tracks Hank as he works his way through a grimy world after volunteering to take care of a neighbor’s cat. Catch Stealing is directed by Aronofsky and features an impressive cast of Zoë Kravitz and Regina King. The gritty and emotional direction of the film’s creator catapults it above the realm of mere crime thriller.

The cast talked about the film’s crazy stunts, 90s throwbacks, and Aronofsky’s infectious energy. Butler did most of his own stunts, providing authenticity to the action sequences. The collaboration with Bad Bunny brings a new energy to the film. Caught Stealing takes place in 1990s New York City and captures the raw energy of the time while providing a fast-paced movie experience.

The movie is a mix of dark humor, violent action, and sentimentality that makes it a favorite among Aronofsky’s films. The fans are thrilled with the crazy energy in the trailer that includes car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and a cat that connects all the dots.