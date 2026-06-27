The CBS Ghost featured Ben Feldman on a larger scale, with the actor promoted to series regular.

The 46-year-old actor joined the iconic ensemble cast as Kyle. He is able to see the ghosts and frequently takes on the role of their caretaker when Sam is away from Woodstone Mansion.

Taking to the Instagram account on June 25, CBS announced the Superstore alum’s promotion, saying, “Kyle is checking in for an extended stay at Woodstone”. He further noted, “We’re excited to welcome @benmfeldman as a series regular for season 6 of #GhostsCBS”.

Fans were also thrilled to learn the news, with one saying, “Yay! We love Kyle! But I’m still worried about Pete.” Another mentioned, “Would be cool if he went on adventures with Pete”. A third also stated, “YES I’VE LOVED HIM EVER SINCE I WATCHED SUPERSTORE”.

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The Season 5 finale saw Kyle and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) travel to London with Pete (Richie Moriarty) on a mission to prove Nancy’s (Betsy Sodaro) family history. But moments before their return, Pete vanishes, leaving his future unknown.