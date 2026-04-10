CCD claims 56% drop in crime rate across Punjab

Lahore: The Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday reported a significant decline in the crime rate across Punjab, claiming a 56% reduction in serious crimes during the first three months of 2026.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the specialized police unit formed to combat crime has recorded a notable improvement in the overall security situation in the province.

The spokesperson stated that during the first quarter of 2026, several types of crime witnessed sharp declines compared to the same period last year.

Crimes such as murders during robberies dropped by 50%, while incidents of injuries decreased by 68%.

Overall, robbery cases reportedly fell by 81%, while street crime involving snatching declined by 76%.

Motorbike snatching cases decreased by 43%, and motorbike theft cases fell by 51%.

Car theft reportedly dropped by 60%, while incidents of car snatching declined by 67%. House burglaries also showed a reduction of 47%.

Karachi crime rate

Meanwhile, more than 3,600 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were either snatched or stolen in Karachi during March 2026, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to crime data compiled by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), a total of 3,624 cases of vehicle theft and snatching were reported across different parts of the city. These included 157 cars and 3,467 motorcycles.

The report further revealed that during the past month, 3,027 motorcycles were stolen, while 440 motorcycles were snatched at gunpoint from various areas.

Citizens were also deprived of 1,265 mobile phones during the same period.

Additionally, 140 cars were stolen and 17 were snatched at gunpoint, according to the CPLC report.

In March, 44 cases of murder were reported, along with six incidents of extortion and one case of kidnapping for ransom.