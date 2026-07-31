HARIPUR: Two alleged proclaimed offenders, including a father and son, were killed during a joint encounter by the Crime Control Department (CCD) and Haripur police, while a woman allegedly abducted for a Rs50 million ransom was rescued, police said on Friday.

The operation targeted suspects allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, terrorism, armed robbery, targeted killings, sexual assault and extortion.

Police said the raid was carried out in the Dhenda Bypass area within the jurisdiction of Khallabat Police Station in Haripur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The operation was led by CCD Attock District Officer Yasir Matloob Kiani and Inspector Syed Imran Haider Kazmi, with support from Haripur police and the Elite Police Force.

According to police, the main suspect, identified as Zarghamullah, and his father, Khalid Mehmood Khan, allegedly opened fire on the police team when officers attempted to arrest them, triggering an exchange of gunfire that lasted for more than two hours.

Police alleged that the suspects used members of their own family as human shields during the confrontation. However, officers safely evacuated the family before continuing the operation.

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After the exchange of fire ended, police recovered the bodies of Zarghamullah and his father. Several alleged accomplices managed to escape, and a search operation was launched to trace and arrest them.

In a follow-up intelligence-based operation at another hideout linked to the suspects, police rescued a woman who had allegedly been kidnapped in a case registered on July 14 at Attock City Police Station.

According to police, the woman had been abducted for a ransom of Rs50 million.

Police said the area was sealed off during the operation to minimise risks to civilians. The bodies were shifted to the Trauma Centre in Haripur for post-mortem examinations, while further investigations are underway.

District Police Officer Attock praised the CCD team for successfully carrying out the operation. Senior CCD Punjab officials also commended the officers for their professionalism and bravery.