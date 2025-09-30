10 suspected robbers killed in 5 alleged CCD encounters in Punjab

SHEIKHUPURA: At least 10 suspected robbers were killed in five separate encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) across Punjab on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sheikhupura

The first and deadliest encounter took place near the Karto stop on the Muridke-Narowal Road in Sheikhupura, where a gang of robbers was reportedly looting passersby. A CCD team responded to the alert and engaged in a shootout, resulting in the deaths of five suspects.

According to a police spokesperson, the gang was involved in multiple cases of robbery, murder, and kidnapping. A motorcycle and illegal weapons were recovered from the scene.

Read More: CM Maryam lauds CCD for transforming Punjab into zero-crime province

The gang was involved in the murder of a woman and injured several others during a robbery, police added.

Shujabad

The second incident occurred in Basti Chhaju Shah, Shujabad, where an alleged robber was shot dead during an exchange of fire at a police checkpoint. CCD officials said the suspect, identified as Muhammad Hussain, was killed by fire from his own accomplices, who managed to escape. He was wanted in several criminal cases.

Lahore

In the third encounter, two suspects — identified as Nafees and Salman — were killed in Lahore’s Factory Area. Police stated that the two were being transported to Walton Road for recovery operations when their accomplices attempted to ambush the CCD team. A shootout ensued, and both suspects were killed.

Mailsi

The fourth encounter took place near Jallah Jeem in Mailsi. According to police, four armed robbers opened fire on a CCD patrolling van. One suspect, Zahid Iqbal of Mian Channu, was fatally shot—allegedly by firing of his own accomplices. He was wanted in five murder cases and multiple robberies. The other three suspects escaped on motorcycles under the cover of darkness.

Multan

The final incident occurred near Tawakkal Town in Multan, where a robber identified as Naveed Hussain was killed during a shootout with CCD personnel. Police said the suspect was involved in more than 21 serious criminal cases, including robbery and theft.