CM Maryam lauds CCD for transforming Punjab into zero-crime province

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has praised the Crime Control Department (CCD) for maintaining peace and law and order across the province, calling it an unprecedented achievement in Punjab’s history.

Speaking at the passing-out parade of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Punjab is the first province to introduce a new model of governance. She also announced that a new law will soon be introduced to combat land grabbing across the province.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the removal of encroachments from busy markets has not only boosted local businesses but also improved public convenience. She encouraged the newly trained PERA officers to remain committed to serving the public.

She further commended the police for their outstanding performance in reducing crime rates, attributing the success to their tireless efforts and commitment. “The peace established by the Crime Control Department is unparalleled in history. I salute the entire police department for their efforts,” she stated. “Punjab is now a zero-crime province.”

Maryam Nawaz pointed out that many districts, which once reported over 100 crimes daily, now report zero crimes, with some days passing without any criminal activity. “People can now leave their homes peacefully,” she said. She also made it clear that crimes against women will not be tolerated, adding that anyone who disrespects women will face severe consequences.

“My dream is to make Punjab the safest place for women, and we are very close to realizing this vision,” she remarked.

She also announced that new laws will be introduced to prevent land grabs, particularly targeting those who illegally seize land from widows and orphans. Special courts will be set up to resolve land grab cases within 90 days, with those found guilty facing up to 10 years in prison.