Two suspects killed in CCD encounter in Attock

HASSANABDAL: A police encounter between the CCD Police Attock and armed criminals involved in serious offences resulted in the death of two suspects, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Muzammil, son of Zafar Iqbal, and Shah Zaib, son of Rana Sarfaraz. Both were reportedly involved in murder, robbery, extortion, and other heinous crimes. They had previously escaped from police custody and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

According to police sources, the CCD team launched an operation to apprehend the suspects. Upon spotting the police party, the suspects opened fire, prompting officers to retaliate. During the exchange of fire, both suspects were killed.

Weapons were recovered from the scene, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing. Authorities stated that operations against criminal elements will continue to ensure the safety of the public and protection of life and property.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a major overhaul of the CCD, upgrading it into a premier investigation agency to strengthen crime prevention and improve public trust.

The government announced that the CCD’s mandate will be significantly expanded, following the model of the world’s top five crime control agencies.

The department will be equipped with modern forensic tools, advanced investigative capabilities, AI software, intelligence surveillance systems, and state-of-the-art machinery, making it the most technologically advanced law enforcement body in Pakistan.

The Chief Minister has also approved the development of a fully equipped CCD headquarters, while offices, stations, and residential facilities will be established in every division, district, and tehsil across Punjab. Officers will have access to the latest monitoring tools to track criminals and ensure more effective law enforcement.

A campaign against illegal firearms will be launched after Eid-ul-Fitr, reinforcing efforts that have already led to significant reductions in crime. According to the government, incidents of murder and crimes against women have decreased notably, while robberies, mobile and bag snatching, vehicle thefts, attempted murders, and kidnappings for ransom have all shown sharp declines compared to the previous year.