CCI approved efficient energy plan pending since 2005: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal energy minister Hammad Azhar said Monday the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has finally approved the long term power generation plan that had been pending since 2005 which shall enable the generation of power proportional to the demand, ARY News reported.

The Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model, which only allows power generation to be added when it’s needed and is cheap, has today been approved by the CCI, said Hammad Azhar.

“It was pending since 2005,” the energy minister noted.

IGCEP model that only allows power generation to be added when its; 1) Needed (demand-supply projections)

2) Least cost basis (open competitive bidding) has today been approved by Council of Common Interests. It was pending since 2005. 1/2 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 6, 2021

CCI that oversees coordination between the federal government & provinces in economic, cultural and administrative fields, has today approved of this plan according to Azhar’s tweets.

In a set of tweets, federal minister Hammad Azhar explained how it was essential to the power scene of the country.

Issues like excess capacity and expensive, non-transparent power contracts will be avoided in the future as a result. Had such a model been put in place in the past, we could have avoided circular debt and many other problems. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 6, 2021

He said the issues like excess capacity and expensive, non-transparent power contracts will be avoided in the future as a result of this plan now approved.

Azhar said if this plan had been put in place in the past, the country would have avoided a whopping circular debt among many other problems.