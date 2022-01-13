CCI session approves to hold 7th Population Census

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair approved holding the 7th population census in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The 49th session of the CCI, attended by all four chief ministers of the provinces, also approved constitution of a Census monitoring committee.

The Prime Minister felicitated the members for establishment of the permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interest. “A permanent secretariat demonstrates the governments’ spirit for mutual cooperation,” the PM said.

Federal government is determined to resolve the national problems in consultation with the federating units and stakeholders, he added.

Matters related to the formation of a permanent secretariat of the CCI, import of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) were among the agenda of the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government and other political stakeholders had expressed their reservations and questioned the results of 2017 population census in Karachi and other areas of Sindh province.

In the last meeting of the CCI chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the forum had approved the renewable energy policy 2019.

