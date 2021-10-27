CCI terms chemical castration of rape convicts as ‘un-Islamic’

ISLAMABAD: Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) has objected to the chemical castration punishment for rape convicts and termed it un-Islamic, ARY NEWS reported.

President Arif Alvi in December 2020 promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders including chemical castration.

While terming chemical castration punishment for the rape convict as un-Islamic, it asked the government to suggest more effective punishments in this regard.

Other than this, the CCI also decided to write letters to multiple boards of seminaries- wifaq ul madaris- and higher education commissions to hold debates over rising incidents of sexual assault.

It was agreed to write letters to the multiple wifaq ul madaris and educational boards to hold open debates and discussions aimed at tackling the rising incidents of sexual assault.

The meeting also approved legislation on Ruet-e-Hilal matter and compulsory Arabic teaching in educational institutes.

“Teaching the Arabic language is a religious and constitutional obligation and this bill will prove as the first step towards it,” the meeting agreed besides also suggesting the inclusion of teaching Chinese, Turkish, and Persian as optional subjects in the curriculum.

The meeting also lauded the establishment of Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (SAW) authority by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More: Rapists should be chemically castrated, says PM Imran Khan

In October this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to form a Rehmatul Lil Alameen (S.A.W) authority aimed at disseminating the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister said that he has launched a search for one of the best religious scholars globally and would appoint him as the chairman of the Rehmatul Lil Alameen (S.A.W) authority.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!