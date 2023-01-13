CCPO Lahore blames JIT members for ‘damaging’ Wazirabad attack case

LAHORE: The CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar blamed the JIT members for ‘damaging’ the Wazirabad Attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, JIT head CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar submitted the report against the JIT members to the additional chief secretary’s home and requested to take strict action against them.

He blamed the other members of JIT for ruining the case and said that the members of the JIT leaked the secret information to social media and mainstream media and damaged the case.

The JIT head Gulam Dogar said that the two members did not carry out the inquiry that’s why the judge reprimanded the JIT head on November 17.

Meanwhile, SP Ihsan Ullah Chauhan was told to investigate the main suspect but he did not do it even once, he tempered the investigation instead. The JIT member said there was only one shooter.

The RPO DG khan attended only two meetings and was not interested in the case. The CCPO Ghulam Dogar said it is important to know that SP Malik Tariq went with the forensic team to the spot of the attack on December 17.

During the search operation, around 30 bullet shells were found in the nearby building and SP Tariq recorded the video of the crime scene.

These bullet shells is a proof of the third attacker’s presence. Surprisingly, despite recording the video himself he said there was only one shooter.

Comments