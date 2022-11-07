CCPO Lahore moves LHC against suspension, transfer orders

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge his suspension and transfer orders issued by the federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar filed a petition to the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the nullification of his suspension and transfer orders. The federal government, the secretary establishment and the Punjab government were made parties in the petition.

The petition stated that the federal government issued a notification on October 27 for leaving his charge of the CCPO Lahore office within three days and later he was suspended from his position on November 5.

It further stated that the federal government was taking revengeful actions against him after the registration of terrorism cases against two federal ministers at Green Town police station.

The police officer said in his petition that Punjab chief minister is authorised to depute and transfer CCPO under the Punjab government’s rules of business. Dogar pleaded with the LHC to declare the federal government’s notifications regarding his suspension and transfer null and void.

It added that implementation of the notifications should be deferred till the announcement of the final verdict.

On Saturday, the federal government had suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.

Comments