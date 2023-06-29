30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Clash broke out between baraatis over trivial issue

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A CCTV footage of a clash breaking out between baraatis over a trivial issue is going viral on social media.

According to details, the incident took place in Chhatarpur city of Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP), a video of which was captured on CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen arguing over a trivial issue.

As the tensions escalate, a man wearing coat pant started slapping the other one. Later, the other man resorted to fight in a bid to defend himself.

Meanwhile, other people – seemingly relatives of the two men – were seen attempting to intervene, but unfortunately, their efforts prove futile. The police officials said they were investigating the matter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.