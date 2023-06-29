WATCH: Clash broke out between baraatis over trivial issue

A CCTV footage of a clash breaking out between baraatis over a trivial issue is going viral on social media.

According to details, the incident took place in Chhatarpur city of Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP), a video of which was captured on CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen arguing over a trivial issue.

As the tensions escalate, a man wearing coat pant started slapping the other one. Later, the other man resorted to fight in a bid to defend himself.

Meanwhile, other people – seemingly relatives of the two men – were seen attempting to intervene, but unfortunately, their efforts prove futile. The police officials said they were investigating the matter.