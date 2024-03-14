WATCH: Female robber loot Karachi citizen in broad day light

KARACHI: In a shocking robbery incident, a woman along with two other culprits looted a citizen and managed to escape with cash and valuables in Karachi’s Bhains Colony area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the incident came to light showing a woman along with two culprits forcibly snatched a bag of cash and valuables bearing Rs 300,000 from a citizen and ran away from the scene.

The Karachi police have initiated an investigation into the matter, utilizing the CCTV footage to swiftly apprehend the culprits.

WATCH CCTV HERE: