CCTV: Female sanitation worker killed by speeding bus

HYDERABAD: A female sanitation worker in India’s Hyderabad was killed after being stuck by a speeding private bus as she was sweeping a walkway.

The incident took place in the Ramkote area of India’s Hyderabad, wherein a speeding private bus hit a female sanitation worker – identified as Sunita – of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media. The CCTV footage shows the woman, Sunita, sweeping Ramkote road when the bus rammed into her and crushed her against a tree.

She sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital.

The accident occurred around 7.45 a.m. and the driver of the bus has been identified as Momin. A case was booked against Momin under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC.

A few students, who were inside the bus also sustained minor injuries following the accident. The accident also caused a traffic jam in the area on Monday morning.

A GHMC official said negligence and rash driving by the bus driver led to the accident. The officials assured financial assistance to the deceased’s family and employment to a family member.