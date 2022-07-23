CCTV footage: Ex-cop vandalises food shop in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI: CCTV footage showed an ex-cop vandalising an international fast food chain at Korangi Road in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Jamshed Inamullah was booked for damaging assets of an international fast food restaurant in Karachi’s Korangi. The restaurant manager alleged that the accused reached there at the closing time at 5:00 am.

The manager said that the accused forced the staffers to provide meal to him and later he brutally tortured the security guard and the staff members for refusing to entertain him.

Sources told ARY News that the former policeman was also nominated in another case at the same Defence police station. Police officer Amjad Ali told the media that he was on a routine patrol when they saw two parties fighting with rods, stones and physical fights.

According to the police, they separate the fighting parties and arrested some of them from the scene. The arrested persons included Mussawwir, Agha, Ahmed Rehman, Jamshed Inamullah and others.

A case was also registered against the arrested men under different sections.

