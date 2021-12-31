CCTV footage shows armed men killing ex-cop wanted in Arshad Pappu murder

KARACHI: CCTV footage showing the murder of an ex-policeman, who was also a suspect in the killing of Lyari gangster Arshad Pappu, in Soldier Bazar has emerged, ARY NEWS reported.

The CCTV video shows the attackers on two motorbikes escaping from the spot after opening fire on the former cop, who was terminated from the service over his links with the Lyari gangsters.

The footage shows the suspects have covered their faces in order to hide their identities.

Unidentified men on Friday opened fire at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar, killing two people in what police termed as an apparent killing over personal enmity.

The police while quoting eye-witnesses said that the victims were riding on a motorbike when they were attacked and the assailants did not snatch any valuables from them.

“This apparently shows that the incident involves personal enmity,” the police said while adding that they have recovered spent casings of 9-mm pistol and will send them for forensic analysis besides also collecting other pieces of evidence from the spot.

SSP West Qamar Raza Jaskani while detailing the entire episode said that the incident occurred at 10:20 am and both of them were returning after attending a hearing at the central prison.

“Javed Baloch is a terminated cop while Musadiq is a retired employee of Sindh Secretariat,” he said adding that 18 spent casings and three bullets were recovered from the spot.

Javed Baloch’s name, according to SSP West, has appeared in the JIT of Uzair Baloch besides also in the case involving the murder of Lyari gang war kingpin Arshad aka Pappu.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!