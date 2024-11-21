CCTV footage: Govt official guns down man in front of family in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The CCTV footage of a shocking incident has emerged where a man was shot dead in front of his wife and kids, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred near University Road in the capital city of Peshawar.

The CCTV footage shows the aftermath of the killing as the suspect is seen brandishing the weapon in the middle of the road.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the suspected shooter who opened fire on the victim who was travelling with his wife and kids in Peshawar.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Irfanullah, gunned down the victim over financial disputes between the two.

Police revealed that the accused, hailing from the Malakand division, is serving as an additional commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Initial investigations into the case revealed that the two men were involved in a financial dispute, police said.

According to police, the crime rate has seen a significant increase in Peshawar as the crime rate surged by 136 percent in the first five months of the year compared to the same period last year.

As per a report by the police, a significant increase has been witnessed in the number of homicides, with 232 people killed in Peshawar in the first five months of 2024, reflecting a 136 percent rise compared to the first five months of last year.

Similarly, there has been a rise in attempted murder cases, with 360 incidents reported during the period under review, compared to 310 cases during the same period last year.