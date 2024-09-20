Painters loot gold, mobile phones from wedding house in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A group of four robbers, who worked as painter, looted the gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables from a wedding house in Peshawar, ARY News reported, citing police.

As per details, the incident occurred in the limits of Peshawar’s Chimkini police station, where four robbers, who painted the room of the groom, targeted the house and fled with the gold jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables.

SHO Chimkini police station, Ashfaque Khan said upon the complaint, the police party swung into action and arrested four robbers involved in the dacoity.

Mr. Khan further said during interrogation, one of the four robbers, admitted that he painted the room of the groom and was aware about the situation and location of the gold jewellery in the groom’s room.

The police have recovered the looted valuables from the robbers.

Earlier this year in Punjab, a robbery incident was reported in Punjab, where two underage thieves, posing as guests, stole hundreds of thousands of rupees and valuable mobile phones.

According to details, two young thieves reportedly stole large sums of money and expensive mobile phones after switching off the power of the wedding hall.

In the police report, the victim pleaded that the two thieves stole the bride’s purse and disappeared as soon as the lights were switched off.