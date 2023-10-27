Police bust wedding house robbery gang in Karachi

KARACHI: In an alleged encounter with Sachal Police, one suspected robber was shot dead, while his arrested accomplice made some important revelations during the investigation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The two-member gang – primarily targeting wedding houses in Karachi – was busted, and the arrested individual, Yasir, has provided vital revelations during an investigation.

In a special interview with an ARY News correspondent, the arrested suspect confessed about the robberies they used to commit, exclusively in wedding homes.

In his confession, the alleged robber revealed that they used to conduct a ‘recce’ of the house before committing the robbery. Yasir further stated that the car they used to conduct the robbery was taken out on rent.

In a video statement, the accused revealed that they had previously looted a house in Bahria Town a year and a half ago and got caught by security when they attempted to target another house in the same car.

After spending a year and a half in jail, Yasir was acquitted of the case and released just a month ago.

Yasir confessed that after getting out of jail, he took a car on rent and carried out the robbery in the vicinity of Sachal area police station.

The suspect told his strategy, stating, “We were wandering around in our car in the private housing society, and noticed a house where the groom’s family was leaving the house, after they left, we managed to enter the house and looted goods, cash worth more than Rs 10 million.”

The Sachal police successfully recovered all the looted goods and a case has been filed against the arrested dacoit.