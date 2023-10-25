Cash, jewellery worth over Rs10m looted from house in Karachi

KARACHI: In one of the biggest robberies in the city, dacoits looted a house in Karachi’s Sachal area and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs10 million, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in a house in Gulistan Society, located in Karachi’s Sachal area.

The family members say that relatives from abroad had come to the house due to a wedding, four suspects came in a white car, waited for the house to be empty and kept doing reiki.

The owner of the house claimed that the four dacoits, in a white car, first did a recce of the premises and waited for the house to be empty before executing their plan to commit the robbery.

The dacoits then barged into the house, remained there for over an hour and took away cash, including foreign currency, and jewellery worth Rs10 million.

Read More: Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs5 mln from Karachi house

The owner noted that they were hosting a number of relatives, who recently arrived from abroad, for attending a wedding.

Meanwhile, the police said that a case has been registered against the unidentified person while further investigation was underway.