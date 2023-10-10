Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs5 mln from Karachi house

KARACHI: In another robbery in Karachi, dacoits on Tuesday looted gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from a house located in the port city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-1, ARY News reported.

As many as five dacoits barged into the house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-1 and looted gold ornaments weighing 25 tolas, mobile phones and other valuables after taking the family members hostage.

The dacoits easily fled the house after looting.

Detailing the incident, police said that the dacoits barged into the house late at night and fled safely after looting. The family members said, as per initial assessment they have suffered a loss of about Rs5 million.

Police after collecting the evidence from the crime scene have launched an investigation into the robbery.

Separately, on September 28, an intercity bus en route from Usta Muhammad, Balochistan to Karachi fell victim to a robbery.

All 30 passengers onboard were deprived of their valuables by the robbers.

The bus was dropping off some passengers at a bus stop near Maymar More when a group of four armed individuals approached the bus on a motorcycle and deprived the passengers of mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.